Spice Says “Go Down Deh” Is One Of Dancehall’s Biggest Collaborations

Queen of Dancehall, Spice is celebrating the second anniversary of her song “Go Down Deh” with Shaggy and Sean Paul. The artist shared on Monday that the song is now one of the most commercially successful collaborations in Dancehall, with a record-breaking 188M views.

Spice shouted out the two legends that made it happen on her Instagram account on Monday morning.

“STOP Let’s celebrate this historical Collaboration together,” Spice wrote. “DROP A LINE BELOW On this day May 1st, two years ago I released one of Dancehall’s biggest Collaborations, Joining forces with our two Legends @direalshaggy and @duttypaul. Thank you both so much for making this collaboration so easy and effortlessly Great Besties thanks for making this 188 Million Views.”

The dancehall artist also revealed the stats of the song, which shows that her dominance as a dancehall artist in the game for more than two decades with two-star powers, Shaggy and Sean Paul, is undeniable.

A screenshot from the song shows that the song was played 188,465,791 times by fans between May 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023. The song was also liked 2.7 million times. Spice also shared that the song is still popular as it resurged in April 2022 on Spotify as the seventh Viral Song in Bulgaria and on the Top Songs chart in India in March 2022 and peaked at No. 8 on the 50 Most Played: International Songs chart. The song also spent 22 weeks on Spotify Global: Dance and Electronic Songs.

On YouTube, the song has upwards of 100 million views and thousands of comments from adoring fans.

Several of her fans congratulated Spice, including her protégé, Jada Kingdom, who left several exclamation emojis under the post; Kemar Highcon left fire emojis, and many others who praised her as well as Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Spice is no stranger to dropping big collaborations with male artists in the dancehall space. In 2009, she earned her first Billboard hit with Vybz Kartel’s “Romping Shop.” She again collaborated with the incarcerated deejay on “Conjugal Visit” which also became a big hit. Spice also collaborated with artists like Stylo G on “Dumpling (Remix)” also featuring Sean Paul.