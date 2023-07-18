Spice Doll Up In Dolce & Gabbana To Celebrate Missy Elliott’s 52nd Birthday

Spice showed out for Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday dinner last week wearing a curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana fit.

The Queen of Dancehall has been consistently on Missy Elliott’s exclusive guest lists to celebrate her birthdays over the past decade. The rap icon turned 52 on July 1st and opted for a birthday dinner at the Continental Restaurant in Atlanta with her close nit circle of friends, including Spice and Jamaican social media sensation Pretty Vee, as well as Love and Hip Hop alum Yandi Smith.

“For over 10 years now I have the privilege and pleasure of celebrating @missymisdemeanorelliott birthday parties and dinners with her no matter how small her guests list is, guess who’s always on it?” Spice told her 4.2 million followers while sharing a few clips and photos from the celebration. “If you can’t do addition and multiplication you won’t get it. Happy birthday again @missymisdemeanorelliott Cheers to 100 more parties and Private birthday dinners together, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY LEGENDARY SISTER, of course @yesimprettyvee and I gwan real bad we couldn’t help it. It’s the Jamaican in us.”

Missy Elliott donned a full Versace fit with a matching handbag and pink shoes, while Spice wore a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana fit showing off her thickness. Missy shared a few photos of her fit on Twitter and Instagram while showing her friends love for helping her have the time of her life.

“Thank You to my friends who took me to dinner and made my night! I’ve only been on 3 vacations I never find the time I always say BUT I gotta finish this or that but my friends said NO tonight let us do something for you I’m so Grateful I love yall,” she tweeted.

Spice and Missy Elliott have been close friends for years, with the Queen of Dancehall regularly showing out at her birthday events from as far back as 2013.