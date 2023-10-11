SPACS To Host World Food Day Food Fair And Agricultural Exhibition

Basseterre, St. Kitts 12th Oct, 2023 (ZIZ NEWS)– The Sandy Point Agricultural Cooperative Society or SPACS is inviting the public to its annual World Food Day Food Fair and Agricultural Exhibition to be held on Saturday.

Now in its 13th year, the event is expected to showcase local foods and vendors while offering a wide range of entertainment for the entire family.

President of SPACS Lionel Stevens said rabbits will be a major highlight at the fair noting, “Some of the major highlights for this year’s event include a cook off, a rabbit cookoff that will feature four high schools and they are to prepare an entry and a main course using the rabbit meat. So we have Charles E. Mills, the defending champions coming up against Cayon High, Basseterre High and the Verchild’s High School. That competition starts at 2pm.”

He said, “Right now we’re trying to give the spotlight to the children. We’re also supposed to be having rabbit festival. So, while the kids are cooking rabbit, you could be sampling rabbit right next door to that. If you like it, you could patronize and have a dish with maybe jerk rabbit or barbecue rabbit. I can’t tell you all the styles you’ll have to come to find out.”

Stevens said this event offers the opportunity to showcase the various aspects of agriculture.

“To try to highlight different careers, different opportunities within the sector. SPACS in itself is a producer Co-op. We produce fruits and vegetables, we do a little processing where we make local drinks and we cook the ital, but there’s so much more. There’s the livestock aspect, there’s the agro processing where you could make edible products as well as skin products, beauty products, and all those come from agricultural material. So we try to create an opportunity to educate and showcase to people that agriculture is more than just hands on in the soil planting. There are the real technical, there are the real scientific side, the other culinary side, the medicinal side for the clothing and textile side of agriculture.”

The Sandy Point Agricultural Cooperative Society’s World Food Day Food Fair and Agricultural Exhibition will be held on Saturday 14th October at the ECO Park.

It will feature food vendors, agricultural demonstrations, kids zone, agricultural games, musical entertainment and SDG exhibits.