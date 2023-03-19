South Coast drowning: Elderly British visitor dies Loop Barbados

A British visitor drowned this evening after experiencing difficulties at a south coast beach.

Police report that around 4:40 pm, a male visitor, who is in his 70s, was in the waters off Sugar Bay Beach, Hastings, Christ Church, when he got into difficulty.

He was pulled onto the shore and efforts were made to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police public relations, the man was staying at the Sugar Bay Hotel.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while officials notify relatives.