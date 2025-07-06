Sound Your Future Summer Camp starts for youth 

The “Sound your future” Summer Camp has started for the 2025 edition on Monday, August 11. The event was hosted for the benefit of the students who are talented in the field of song and music.

This year, the Sound Your Future Summer Camp is returning for its third edition with some of the best experts in the field providing training. He highlighted that the children will be learning skills like song writing, spoken word, and music production.

The officials have shared that the summer camp will be running for three more days and the children at the event. The summer camp is being organized by the Prime Minister St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew.

Dr Drew highlighted that for the next few days, the children will be getting exposure to critical skills. He highlighted that the students can use the skills to create a real career in the field of music.

The event will help the youngsters find alternate career paths which will help them remain away from a life of crime. The Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has shared that he is dedicated to the people of the country.

He highlighted that the children will benefit tremendously from the summer camp event. He shared some images from the event on his social media sharing glimpses from the first day of the camp.

The organizers have shared that in the last years, several youngsters between the ages of 8 to 18 have learnt go express themselves through this programme. The summer camp is also an opportunity for the youngsters to learn to express themselves in a more productive manner.

Dr Terrance Drew shared that he was delighted to have the opportunity to organize the summer camp to help the people. He highlighted that the summer camp continue to be hosted in the country every year to help youngsters across the country gain skills for the benefit of the organization.