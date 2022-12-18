Some J’cans dub Argentina, France match ‘best World Cup final’ ever Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

As Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across Argentina became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties, supporters in Jamaica were also in a celebratory mood.

It was Argentina’s third World Cup title and the first since 1986.

The fan centre on Waterloo Road in St Andrew erupted after the Argentina victory, and many dubbed the match the “best World Cup final” in history.

After 36 long years, Argentina finally won a World Cup title, erasing years of doubts and questions about whether a country known for having some of the world’s greatest football players could really perform on an international stage. The country won its first title in 1978 but lost the finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

At the end of the first half, many were gearing up to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match.

But that early happiness turned to anxiety as France caught up, ultimately, leaving the score at 3-3 before Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.

For many, the agonising feelings of the match made the victory all the sweeter.

And, depending on who you asked on Sunday, the argument has now been settled: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time. But then there is Kylian Mbapp? of France, whose hat trick had others saying he is the greatest player the game has seen.

