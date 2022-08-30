Solomon Islands to ban all foreign navy ships from ports pending new approval process

The content originally appeared on: CNN

SydneyThe Solomon Islands has suspended entry into its waters for foreign navy ships pending adoption of a new process for approval of port visits, the Prime Minister’s office said on Tuesday, in a bid to better police its exclusive economic zones.

“We have requested our partners to give us time to review, and put in place our new processes, before sending further requests for military vessels to enter the country,” Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare said in a statement.

“These will universally apply to all visiting naval vessels,” he said in the statement his office emailed to Reuters.

Sogavare added that he wanted to build national capacity to police the Pacific island nation’s exclusive economic zones.

