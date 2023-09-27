Social Security Pays Workers Bonus As Part Of Independence Reset Initiatives

BASSETERRE ST. KITTS, 28TH SEPTEMBER 2023 — Today, Thursday September 28, payments of $1000 to 22,040 workers were deposited to accounts of persons covered by Social Security .

This falls under the Government’s recently announced RESET initiatives.

On Friday September 22, 2023, Social Security began the disbursements of $1000 to contributors to Social Security with payments to 5,240 pensioners.

According to a statement from Social Security, disbursements will continue until all eligible persons are paid.

The statement said the Workers Bonus will be paid to pensioners and workers who have made at least 26 contributions to the social security fund throughout their contribution history.

Only pensioners and insured persons who reside on St Kitts and Nevis will be paid. For workers who did not apply for the CBI Dividends, a link to upload proof of accurate local banking information will become available on Friday September 29, 2023.

The link will be available at www.socialsecurity.kn and will close on Sunday October 15, 2023.