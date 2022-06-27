…Small craft advisory goes into effect tonight for St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands…

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic sides of the islands out to 20 nautical miles.

Timing: Until Friday for Antigua and Barbuda; this afternoon until Friday for Montserrat and tonight until Friday for the rest.

Synopsis: A combination of wind waves and wind swells is causing hazardous seas, especially for open waters on the Atlantic sides of the islands. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property, and infrastructure of mariners is high with the potential for extensive impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters:

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.8 to 3 metres (6 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.8 metres (13 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells: 1.8 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet and occasionally higher. The worst conditions are likely Monday through Thursday when seas and winds are expected to be highest. The dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions. Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com, facebook.com/abmetservice and twitter.com/abmetservice. Also, stay tuned to ABS Television/Radio along with other media platforms for updates.

Forecaster: Dale Destin