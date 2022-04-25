Slovenia’s populist PM loses election to environmentalist party

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Ljubljana, Slovenia (Reuters)Slovenia’s populist Prime Minister, Janez Jansa, lost a national election on Sunday as the environmentalist Freedom Movement party won more votes than his SDS party, according to preliminary figures from election authorities.

Jansa, who had hoped to win a fourth term in office, conceded that he had been defeated in the vote, adding however that his SDS party had secured more votes than ever before.

“The results are what they are. Congratulations to the relative winner,” Jansa said, addressing his supporters.

The election had been expected to be tight but the official preliminary figures showed the Freedom Movement, a newcomer in the election, leading with 34.34% of the vote, far more than expected, while the SDS secured 23.83%, based on 98.20% of counted ballots.

That would give the Freedom Movement, which campaigned on a transition to green energy, an open society and the rule of law, 40 seats in the 90-seat parliament, and the SDS 28 seats.

Read More