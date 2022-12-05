SLFS Lauds Police For Their Endurance, Professionalism & Hard Work – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) last week lauded the work of members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) as law enforcement officers observed Police Week.

SLFS Station Officer and EMS Manager Fernando James expressed confidence that during the week, every law-abiding citizen understands the tremendous effort officers make in keeping people safe and secure daily.

James pointed to increased road accidents, gang and domestic violence, border control violations, and other national security issues affecting Saint Lucia.

But he indicated that both on and off-duty officers continue to rise above those challenges daily despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a member of the protective services who work tirelessly with the police on accident scenes, violent crimes, and mass crowd events the Office of EMS and, by extension, the Management and Staff of the Saint Lucia Fire Service, do commend each and every police officer for their professionalism, endurance and hard work,” James said.

Headline photo: March as part of Police Week observances 2022

NewsAmericasNow.com