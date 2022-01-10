SKNYPA Opens Membership Drive

Applications are now open to young people ages 12 to 30 in St. Kitts and Nevis who wish to become a member of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA).

Persons interested in becoming a member of SKNYPA may access the application form that can be found on our Facebook page, or Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The application period will close on Monday, January 24, 2022. For more information, visit our social media handles (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) or send us an email at [email protected].