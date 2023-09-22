SKNYPA Elects New Executive

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 25, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Hasani McDonald has been elected as President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) following its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, September 24.

Also, following the elections Jalen Monzac will serve as Vice President; Trosonya Douglas as General Secretary; Vikell Edwards-Douglas as Treasurer and Malyka Howell as Public Relations Officer. The electoral process was supervised by Chairman of the Electoral Council, Dennis Knight and two honorary members Sam Condor and Dwyer Astaphan.

The AGM was held under the theme “Energized at 22: Leading the Way for Our Nation’s Youth.”

In presenting his End of Year Report, Immediate past president Mauriel Knight listed some of the significant accomplishments of the Association which include “successful hosting of SKNYPA Youth Forum, the formal establishment of diplomatic ties with the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda, establishment of a working relationship with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, creation and successful staging of Youth Lounge with SKNYPA and successful working visit by SKNYPA to St. Johns, Antigua for the Second Joint Youth Assembly.”

The Featured Speaker was SKNYPA Alumnus, Patrice Harris who served as President from 2019-2021.