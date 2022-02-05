SKNYPA and NYPAAB To Establish Official Relationship With Signing Ceremony

·1 min read
Home
Local News
SKNYPA and NYPAAB To Establish Official Relationship With Signing Ceremony
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) and the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) will officially establish a relationship when both associations sign a joint agreement at an official virtual ceremony on Saturday, February 05, 2022.