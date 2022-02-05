SKNYPA and NYPAAB To Establish Official Relationship With Signing Ceremony

Home
February 5, 2022
The content originally appeared on:
ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) and the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) will officially establish a relationship when both associations sign a joint agreement at an official virtual ceremony on Saturday, February 05, 2022.
