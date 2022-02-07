SKNYPA and NYPAAB Sign Joint Agreement Formally Establishing A Relationship

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 07, 2022 (SKNYPA) — A formal relationship between the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) and the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) has been established following the signing of a joint agreement at a virtual ceremony which took place on Saturday, February 05, 2022.

The joint agreement was first signed by the President of SKNYPA, Mr. Mauriel Knight followed by President of the NYPAAB, Mr. Kamalie Mannix. Both presidents lauded the work of and attributed the successful drafting of the joint agreement to the executive and general body of their respective associations.

“It is a great pleasure to address you on this momentous day which will no doubt go down in the history books of our region as the start of something great. When I was elected to this office, I shared with the general membership the need for this, SKNYPA’s 20th year as an association, to begin the regional expansion of the organization,” Mr. Knight said.

He added that “both SKNYPA and the NYPAAB have shown time and time again to be enabling agents for youth discussions and stirring public discourse on pertinent issues. The entire SKNYPA family, past and present, look expectantly for the fruits of this initial investment.”

Mr. Mannix, in his remarks, said, “this agreement marks a momentous moment, not only for the young people of Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, but of the broader Caribbean. As youth entities committed to the cause of advocating on behalf of and developing, promoting young people, we have dedicated ourselves in further find ways to integrate and of course to push for the development of young people.”

SKNYPA and the NYPAAB formally agree to host at least one Joint Youth Parliament Session annually, host bi-annual social and networking events, execute joint training events in a variety of areas, and carry out joint general projects that advance the causes of the respective associations.

The joint agreement also speaks to the establishment of a committee to govern the affairs of and give guidance to the agenda of SKNYPA and the NYPAAB, joint debates along with any other agency that may be added to the agreement, and standing orders to state the rules and regulations that govern the conduct of parliamentary debates within the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda and the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The ceremony commenced with the playing of the national anthems of St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda followed by opening remarks by chairperson, Mr. Esquire Henry of the NYPAAB. Ms. Duanna Bradley, General Secretary of SKNYPA, gave the closing remarks.