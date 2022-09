The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

In a ceremony held under the patronage of His Excellency, the Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton at Government House on 30th August 2022, the St. Kitts and Nevis Chapter of the University of the West Indies Alumni Association (SKNUWIAA) conferred the 2022 UWI Pelican Award on renown scientist, Dr. Samuel Rawlins.