Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) St. Christopher and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins on Thursday presented over 100 traditional pastries made by embassy staff and students from her country to Taipei Veterans General Hospital, to thank front-line medical workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The desserts were received by hospital superintendent Sheu Huey-herng […]
SKN’s Taiwan Ambassador Thanks Medical Workers with Handmade Federation Snacks – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
