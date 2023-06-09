SKNRA To Host Robotics Camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 12, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts Nevis Robotics Association is planning a robotics camp this summer in conjunction with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The camp targets high school students and according to Chairman of the SKNRA, Dr. Ricardo Neil, events such as this are necessary.

“Technology is changing, the world has changed, and so to get the young people involved in what this change is, we figured, more or less, getting them at a camp would be the best option,” he said. “If you look at what is happening now in the world, technology has taken over and has changed the sphere of the world and we do not want to be left behind here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He said the camp will consist of various courses and many of them will give the students hand-on experience.

He said “They’ll be writing code. They’ll be solving a number of problems that we’ll be posing to them. They’ll be building robots. So a lot of engineering will actually be happening on the camp.

Dr. Neil stressed that the camp is not just for the academically inclined and everyone is invited to attend.

“It’s designed for everybody. So come as you are. So whether you are just learning about robotics or it is something that you are new to or something that you just watched on TV, you come and learn, right? So we’re advising all the parents to send your children to come,” he said.

Registration forms are available at the various high schools. The camp caters to a total of 120 students from St. Kitts and Nevis.

It runs from the 3rd to the 28th of JULY. The location of the camp will be announced a later date.