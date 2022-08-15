SKNRA Congratulates Prime Minister Drew and the New SKNLP Government

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 15, 2o22 (SKNRA) — The management team of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) extends congratulations to the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party for becoming successful at the poles and representing the people’s choice.

We would like to also extend congratulations to Dr. Terrance Drew, the leader of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, who has been affirmed as the 4th Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This is an achievement that will live on forever.

We also extend congratulations to the Concern Citizen Movement (CCM) party for achieving success at the poles again in Nevis. We also extend congratulatory remarks to the Honorable Mark Brantley for remaining the people’s choice of Nevis and remaining as the Premier of Nevis.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) is committed to collaborating with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis as we pursue STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) projects, challenges, research, and developments for our nation’s youth and the community.