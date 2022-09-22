SKNNCC Announces Executive Members

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 22, 2022 (SKNNCC) — The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has revealed its executive members responsible along with sub-chairs for the hosting of Sugar Mas 51. Among the group are 5 (five) new members with wide-ranging skills and abilities suited to enhance the annual event.

New to the Committee is Viera Galloway who has been appointed Deputy Chairperson. She will also chair VIP, Catering, and Special Events. Cartel Forde will take the lead on Panorama. Javon Liburd will co-chair Pageants with a specific focus on Talented Teen. Vincent Fough who previously served on the Committee, returns as chair of Street Activities, featuring Jouvert, Grand Parade, and Children’s Carnival. Jonette Boyd

represents the St Kitts Tourism Authority and will specialize in International Marketing and Public Relations.

The returning members include Chairperson Shannon Hawley, responsible for Sponsorship and Marketing. Marissa Hobson-Newman, Co-chair of Pageants, and O’grenville Brown continue as head of Calypso and Soca Monarch. Loftus Bridgewater heads Logistics, Production, and Vendors, and Clytie Gilbert continues to chair Accreditation, Gates, and Finance.

Sugar Mas will be hosted under the theme, “CELEBRATE AS ONE FOR SUGAR MAS 51” between Friday 2 December 2021, and Tuesday, January 3, 2022.