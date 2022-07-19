SKNLP’s Political Leader Statement to the Nation on the Announcement of Election

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 18, 2022 (SKNLP) — Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), Dr. Terrance Drew, in an official address to the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis referenced the announcement of the election date as “Liberation Day” for our beloved federation.

In his statement to the nation, Dr. Drew spoke of the rampant corruption, scandals, greed, suppression, and oppression of our people that was highlighted by the split of the coalition.

“Our LIBERATION moment is near…Over the last two months, our nation has had a front row seat and made the front pages of news across the region and internationally, as the embarrassing spectacle taking place between the warring factions of PAM, PLP and CCM unfolded. Our hearts bled as accusations and counteraccusations of corruption, greed and incompetence were callously thrown back and forth, while important matters of state, governance, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis were neglected and abandoned.”

It is abundantly clear that our nation needs new leadership that can govern with integrity, vision, competence and transparency.

Leader of the SKNLP, Dr. Terrance Drew called upon the powers that be to ensure that the upcoming election is “free and fair and free from fear.”:

“We call on Mr. Elvin Bailey, the Supervisor of Elections, the Hon. Vincent Byron, Attorney General and the Electoral Commission to ensure that the business of the Electoral Office is conducted in accordance with the principles of impartiality and fairness and in full compliance with the laws and procedures of St. Kitts and Nevis. We call on every citizen and resident, every patriot, to join us in this fight. We call on our civil servants working in our Electoral Office and our Police and Defence Forces to take a stand for what is right and fair, and not to allow themselves to be compromised and coerced into improper and illegal conduct. We demand that international election observers, CARICOM, Commonwealth, and the OAS, be invited in to observe our elections.”

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will be having our official Campaign Launch and Digital Manifesto Reveal on Wednesday 20th July 2022 at 5:30 pm.