SKNLP Leader Dr Terrance Drew Says Election Day August 5 2022 Will Bring an End to Seven Years of Scandals, Corruption and Greed

Basseterre, St Kitts, July 18, 2022 (SKNLP) — Following Sunday’s formal announcement of a date for the general elections, the Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), Dr Terrance Drew said Monday the seven years of PM Dr Timothy Harris’ Team Unity administration brings to an end “an experiment that has been marked by scandals, corruption and greed; ending these 7 years of suppression and oppression of our people.”

“Our liberation moment is near, but it will require each one of us, every Comrade and every Patriot of our beloved country, to take a stand in the fight for the very soul of our country and vote for the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Election Day, Friday, 5th August 2022,” said Dr Drew in a radio broadcast carried on three local radio stations on Monday afternoon.

“Over the last two months our nation has had a front row seat and made the front pages of news across the region and internationally, as the embarrassing spectacle taking place between the warring factions of what was then the unity concoction. Our hearts bled as accusations and counter-accusations of corruption, greed and incompetence were callously thrown back and forth, while important matters of state, governance, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis were neglected and abandoned,” said Dr Drew.

He said hope springs eternal in the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and together “we can ensure that the year 2022 goes down in history as the year the true patriots of our country took a stand and drew a red line in the sand to say ‘this far and no further, Enough is Enough.”

“The time has come for the tragic story of a nation in decline to come to an end. The time has come for our people to choose a better way, A Better Way with the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. You have the power to bring about the change you seek, need and desire, to transform our Federation into one of the best places to live, work and retire. Never forget your power. On Election Day, with just one, neat X on the ballot paper you can usher in a new day and better way that will take our country to a higher level – a higher level of access, a higher level of equity, a higher level of opportunity, a higher standard of living and a higher quality of life,” said the SKNLP leader.

Noting that St Kitts and Nevis stands on the threshold of new elections, two years into the second five-year term, Dr Drew issued an invitation to the voters to choose the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party candidates.

“We know what it takes to build a strong, successful, diversified, climate-smart and innovative economy. We know how to educate our people. We know how to manage the country’s finances well. We know how to encourage business and enterprise. We know how to modernize and make the hard choices to do it,” Dr Drew said.

He told listeners that the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party in pursuit of its motto “For the Good that We Can Do,” will always be the people’s voice in Parliament and will pursue one vision with a truly unified and dynamic team in Cabinet.

“With our eclectic mix of youth and experience, men and women with a range of professional skills, we will lead with competence, empathy, compassion, integrity, adaptability and resourcefulness, that will always ensure that, whether in good times or in bad times, our great country will always grow from strength to strength,” said Dr Drew.

He said never again will a government be eclipsed by corruption, greed and misconduct and that integrity in public life will be the hallmark of his administration as the people deserve nothing less.“The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will fight tooth and nail to ensure that the upcoming general elections are conducted in a manner that is free and fair and free from fear. We call on Mr. Elvin Bailey, the Supervisor of Elections, the Hon. Vincent Byron, Attorney General and the Electoral Commission to ensure that the business of the Electoral Office is conducted in accordance with the principles of impartiality and fairness and in full compliance with the laws and procedures of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr Drew.

“We call on every citizen and resident, every patriot, to join us in this fight. We call on our civil servants working in our Electoral Office and our Police and Defence Forces to take a stand for what is right and fair, and not to allow themselves to be compromised and coerced into improper and illegal conduct,” the SKNLP leader said.

The SKNLP he said demand that government issue the traditional invitations for international election observers from CARICOM, the Commonwealth and the OAS to monitor and observe the upcoming elections in advance of polling day.

“Your vote is powerful. Every vote represents a vote for those who deserve proper healthcare, those who deserve affordable homes, those who deserve social support, and those who deserve assistance in furthering their education. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is the best and only option for sound, transformational leadership in our great Federation. There is simply no other choice for representation that you can trust but a St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party-led government. Our Party welcomes people from all walks of life and across the political divide to join us in securing a better future for them and for future generations,” said Dr Drew.

He called on the electorate to vote for all the SKNLP candidates.

“The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party reaffirms its strong commitment to the people of St Kitts and Nevis. After Election Day it will be a new day and a better way with the SKNLP,” Dr Drew concluded.