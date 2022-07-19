SKNLP Central Basseterre Candidate Keeps Close Eye on Voters List

Basseterre, St Kitts, July 19, 2022 (SKNLP) — The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) candidate for St Christopher 2 (Central Basseterre), Marsha Henderson said Tuesday a keen eye is being kept on the Voters’ List for the August 5, 2022, general election to ensure the entire process is free and fair and free from fear.

Appearing on Clive Webster’s early morning show “From the Babies Mouth,” on Freedom 106.5 FM in St Kitts on Tuesday, Henderson, a lawyer, declined to divulge full information on how the SKNLP intends to deal with the alleged irregularities which have been identified and could lead to litigation in the courts.

“We understand that there have been some irregularities in terms of, (and) without saying a lot because we are in the peak of the campaign. We do have some concerns with the list with names being published on the Voters List that is not in accordance with the legislation,” said Henderson.

“We know what our options are and I am putting them (Electoral Office) on notice that in Central Basseterre, we are not going to sit back and allow it to happen,” said Henderson, an 18-year lawyer, known as the Defender of the People.

She added: “We are going to utilise all the avenues that are available to us to ensure that the election in St Kitts and Nevis and in Central Basseterre are fair and are in accordance with the sections in the regulations. We are resilient and we will not sit down and let anyone walk over us. That is all I will say but we are not going to sit back and let that happen at all. We are paying attention. We will do what we have to do and I will not say anymore.”

The last general election was held on June 5, 2020. Months of public in-fighting in the three-party coalition led to the dismissal of six cabinet ministers and the dissolution of the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly on May 10, 2022, 1 year and 11 months into the second five-year term of the Team Unity Government headed by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, Political Leader of the two-seat People’s Labour Party (PLP), the four-seat People’s Action Movement (PAM), led by Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards and the three-seat Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mark Brantley. Brantley and two CCM ministers and Richards and two PAM ministers were sacked from the cabinet.

With the dissolution of the National Assembly, the election of new representatives must be held within 90 days. July 26, 2022is Nomination Day.