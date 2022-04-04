SKNLP Announces New Candidates

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 4, 2022 — The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party has announced two new candidates for the next general elections.

In an event dubbed “On De Block” at the CUNA Parking Lot on Sunday the SKNLP introduced to its supporters the new candidates who will be contesting constituencies number 2 and 4.

Marsha Henderson was announced as the candidate for Constituency #2, taking over from Marcella Liburd. As it stands she would be competing against Jonel Powell for the People’s Action Movement.

SamalDuggins was announced as the candidate for Constituency #4, succeeding Steve Wrensford. And as it stands he would be running against Lindsay Grant, also for the People’s Action Movement.

The candidate announcement was streamed on various social media pages and featured performances from national artists including former candidate Konris Maynard.

General Elections are constitutionally due by 2025