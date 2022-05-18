SKNIS’ Working for You – May 18, 2022

Since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organised International Museum Day, which represents a unique moment for the international museum community.

The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness about the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.” Organised on 18 May each year or around this date, the events and activities planned to celebrate International Museum Day can last a day, a weekend or an entire week. IMD was celebrated for the first time 40 years ago. More and more museums participate in International Museum Day all around the world. Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories.

