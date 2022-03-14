SKNFRS Communication and Leadership Workshop

Basseterre, St. Kitts. March 14, 2022 — As part of their 7th Anniversary Celebrations the Sugar City arm of Toastmasters International in collaboration with the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services hosted a one-day workshop on Communication and Leadership at the Solid Waste Management Cooperation Conference room on Monday.

During the opening ceremony, Acting Fire Chief Garfield Hodge said the aim of the workshop is to improve the communication skills of supervisors and senior management officers.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SKNFRS-WORKSHOP-CLIP-1.mp4

He also spoke about the effects of good and bad communication in an organization.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SKNFRS-WORKSHOP-CLIP-2.mp4

Mr. Hodge also urged the officers to use what they have learned to demonstrate the value and importance of effective communication in the offices, barracks, and on the emergency scene