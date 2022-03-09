SKNFA’s Football Chief Makes Special Presentation to JLPS

Monday 7th March, was a significant day for the teachers and students at the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School.

On that day, at a special assembly session, President of the St.Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), Mr. Atiba Harris, made a presentation of Football boots and footballs, to the school.

Mr. Harris informed that he has roots in Nevis and more specifically, in Clay Ghaut in Gingerland, where his mom and grandmother both originated.

He intends to make similar presentations to the other schools on Nevis, but felt that it was appropriate to commence at the school of his roots.

He urged the students to make Football, their game of choice, as there are so many opportunities available through the sport.

Accepting the gifts on behalf of the school, was the Education officer directly responsible for the school, Mr. Shefton Liburd.

He thanked Mr. Harris and his association, for the timely donations and indicated that they will be put to good use.

He then passed them officially over to the School’s Coach, Mr. Eutroy Liburd.

The students expressed their appreciation by giving loud cheers and applause to Mr. Haris.

The ceremony was ably chaired by Principal of the school, Ms. Barbara Hendrickson and Secretary of the Nevis Football Association, Ms. Tasha Parry, was on hand, to witness the handover of the gifts to the school.