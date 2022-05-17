SKNFA Relaunches Comprehensive Grassroots Program

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2022 — The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association recently relaunched a revamped and more comprehensive grassroots program that will see the participation of youth from all cross-sections of the Federation. The program will not only be held in Basseterre but has extended to the rural communities and on Nevis. Head of Competitions on the SKNFA Executive Alleyne Morris, said revitalizing the grassroots program is a priority of the association. “Since we took office, one of the mandates we ran (the elections) on was revitalizing, remobilizing and redesigning the whole grassroots program, to include as many of our children and young people because we believe that is where it starts,” Morris said. “The chair of the committee, Phil Cooper, has been with the committee doing a lot of groundwork, going to the primary schools, engaging the teachers, coaches, the students to get excited to being a part of (the grassroots) program,” she added.

One of the Grassroots Program Coordinators Jazza Buchanan listed that the program comprises U-14 groups, U-5-6, U 7-8, U 9-10 and U 11-12. One of the instructors Kalia Huggins, in highlighting the value of being a part of the program, said she gets to interact with children. “Not just the team that I manage, which is the Dieppe Bay Young Stars but kids from all walks of life. That is something I am passionate about,” she said. Another instructor, Jamal Jeffers—the national senior men’s team goalkeeper said the children look up to them as role models. “You have young kids who aspire to be like us, who are part of St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s team…. they want to be like you so you get their attention when you show up. You get their love and attention so it makes the job (to train them very, very easy,” Jeffers explains. The grassroots program is held on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.