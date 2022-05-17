SKNFA Premier League Returns With Victories for Three Teams

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2022 — The SKNFA Premier League came back in fine style at the Warner Park football stadium on the weekend with three big matches to continue the 2021 SKNFA Premier League. On Friday Hostspring Bath United made a big dent in their efforts to avoid relegation with a 2-0 victory over Fast Cash Saddlers United. Goals were scored by Venreece Richards in the 18th min and Kenaicy Dorsett 85th minute. After the match Coach of Bath United Alex Claxton, said the win is crucial for the team to avoid relegation. “The objective was to make sure at the half time no goals conceded and also we were in the lead and we met that objective. In the second half, the objective was to also make sure no goals were scored but at the same time, we soak up the pressure and wait until that moment comes and make use of the opportunity,” Coach Claxton said.

As for Coach Kenroy Knibbs of Saddlers, he felt the long layoff had an impact on his team’s preparations. “What really went wrong is that we just need to finish better. In playing the game we have a better possession and we have control over the game but goals win the game and we were outscored this evening,” he said.

The league continued on Saturday with Rams Village Superstars picking up a 2-0 win over St. Peters F.C. in a rescheduled Round 1 match. Raheem Francis scored in the 4th min and Jabez Dorsett in the 80th minute. Newly appointed coach and former Village player forward Kimaree Rogers was elated with the win. “We stuck to the game plan, we worked on it all week. We knew what Monkey Hill was going to come with after seeing them Wednesday (in the President’s Cup).…we used the first 15 minutes as a little warm-up, felt them out and after that come out and hit them,” the newly minted Village coach said.

Coach Anthony Nets Isaac while disappointed with the loss, is not deterred by the result. He said they suffered some injuries from the President’s Cup encounter and during the early part of this match. “We lost the game, but not bad I would say,” Isaac said.

Finally on Sunday S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s F.C. edged SOL IAS Conaree F.C. 2-1 in a Mother’s Day encounter. Goal scorers were: Petrez Williams (St. Paul’s) 31st min, Kadeem Lewis (Conaree) 56th min and Keithroy Freeman 64th min. Coach Iroy “Congo” Jeffers of St. Paul’s hailed his team for a gritty win. “After the President’s Cup, we just picked up from where we left off…just win,” he said confidently.

Coach Al Richards of Conaree was satisfied with the team’s fight and persistence, but just rued missing their chances to score. “It was a pretty good game. We had our chances in the first half and all through the second half. We just didn’t execute in the final third. St. Paul’s got the opportunities and scored,” Richards said. The Premier League continues on Friday with doubleheaders all weekend.