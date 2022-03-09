SKNFA Member Clubs Vote To Continue Football Leagues

Member clubs of St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) have decided to continue the local football leagues. General Secretary of the SKNFA is Techell McClean in providing an update, said: “On 8th March 2022, the SKNFA engaged its Member Clubs regarding the way forward for our football leagues. At the end of the meeting, the Member Clubs voted in favour of the continuation of the 2021 season.”

The local football leagues were suspended last year May due to an upsurge in covid 19 cases in the country.

More information will be released at a later date.