SKNFA launches U-15 Study Hall to Support education of youth 

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has started a new initiative under which the members of the U-15 Football team will receive academic support. The Study Hall Programme is aimed towards supporting the youngsters in their education.

Through this programme, the youngsters will be supported to improve their academic performance. Through this project, the SKNFA will work with the students to bring about a balanced approach to the development of the youth in the country and integrating football in the mix.

The SKNFA President has shared that football is comparatively temporary in the lives of the youngsters. However, education will be able to help the youngsters making the most of their future.

The stakeholders are actively working towards integrating football and education in a way that will help the youngsters. The organization has shared that it was important for the nation to have well rounded youngsters.

The youth of the country, who are part of the Study Hall Programme will be able to contribute to the development of the country. The officials have shared that they started this initiative on Saturday with a classroom session.

They have shared that the future is uncertain for several youngsters. Even with talent in the field of the sport and opportunity to take up football in a professional capacity, the youngsters should be ready to make a career in other fields.

The officials have shared that the programme is open to male players in the U-15 category. The officials have shared that they planned to expand the project to the girls in the field.

The students have to share their report cards from the previous term and after completing this term. The officials have shared that they will also be working with the teachers and parents of these students.

