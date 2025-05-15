JNF General hospital to welcome New ER Specialist in June  CPL 2025: Jason Holder leaves Barbados Royals after 13 years, joins St Kitts and Nevis Patriots  PM Dr Terrance Drew endorses 2025 Advance Passenger Information Bill, visits eTA System Unit  Government passes Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen citizen security  Cyber Nations Programme 2025 training begins, PM Drew gives laptops to...  Citizen Security Secretariat organizes first Better Opportunity Fair in Basseterre 
Local News

SKNFA launches U-15 Study Hall to Support education of youth 

11 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Saint Kitts &amp; Nevis News.
Promote your business with NAN
SKNFA launches U-15 Study Hall to Support education of youth
SKNFA launches U-15 Study Hall to Support education of youth

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has started a new initiative under which the members of the U-15 Football team will receive academic support. The Study Hall Programme is aimed towards supporting the youngsters in their education.

The young boys who have been for he under 15 teams will be given the opportunity for furthering their education opportunities. The launch of the Study Hall Programme was launched on Saturday, June 7.

Through this programme, the youngsters will be supported to improve their academic performance. Through this project, the SKNFA will work with the students to bring about a balanced approach to the development of the youth in the country and integrating football in the mix.

The SKNFA President has shared that football is comparatively temporary in the lives of the youngsters. However, education will be able to help the youngsters making the most of their future.

The stakeholders are actively working towards integrating football and education in a way that will help the youngsters. The organization has shared that it was important for the nation to have well rounded youngsters.

The youth of the country, who are part of the Study Hall Programme will be able to contribute to the development of the country. The officials have shared that they started this initiative on Saturday with a classroom session.

They have shared that the future is uncertain for several youngsters. Even with talent in the field of the sport and opportunity to take up football in a professional capacity, the youngsters should be ready to make a career in other fields.

The officials have shared that the programme is open to male players in the U-15 category. The officials have shared that they planned to expand the project to the girls in the field.

The students have to share their report cards from the previous term and after completing this term. The officials have shared that they will also be working with the teachers and parents of these students.

The officials have shared that the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) have shared that they are dedicated to make sure that the youngsters are equipped for their life.

Support us

Related News

15 May 2025

RLB International Airport fully owned by St Kitts and Nevis, refutes false claims 

09 June 2025

Cyber Nations Programme 2025 training begins, PM Drew gives laptops to... 

27 May 2025

Charlestown becomes first age friendly city in Eastern Caribbean 

19 May 2025

OECS partners with Government of St Kitts and Nevis for Third Global Sustainable Islands S...