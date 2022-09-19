SKNFA Executive Members Participate in Concacaf Mentorship Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNFA) — Members of the Executive Committee of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association recently participated in the Concacaf Executive Mentorship programme, held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The programme is designed to build capacity among executive members of Concacaf member associations. The two-day workshop was facilitated by Mr. Howard Mcintosh, Head of One Concacaf and Caribbean Projects at Concacaf and David Sabir, General Secretary of Bermuda Football Association and Concacaf Instructor. Mr. Sabir has been General Secretary of the Bermuda Football Association for 30 years and has a wealth of experience working in several areas of football internationally. The sessions featured a brief pre-recorded welcome address by Concacaf President Victor Montagliani and SKNFA President Atiba Harris.

The Executive Mentorship Program will provide the Executive Committees of the 41 Concacaf Member Associations with the necessary framework to improve the administration of the game at all levels. It resumed this year after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Techell Mclean, General Secretary of the SKNFA, said the aim of this workshop was to expose Executive Councils to leadership practices and improving the overall administration of the game within the region, off of the field. “We had 11 participants which included members of the SKNFA Executive Committee and other executive officers of member clubs,” she disclosed.