SKNFA Executive Hosts First AGM Since Election

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNFA) — One year after their being elected to head the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), the Atiba Harris-led SKNFA Executive Committee chaired its first Annual General Meeting of the SKNFA at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Monday, August 29, 2022 evening. The meeting, attended by most of the member clubs, was very engaging, as member clubs questioned the executive on matters pertaining to the President’s Activity Report, the Association’s budget, audited accounts and concerns regarding the development of youth and women teams through domestic competition.

SKNFA President Atiba Harris acknowledged that they had made several strides over the years despite the COVID-19 challenges. He stressed that as new executives, they intend to improve on areas where they may have erred in a bid to enhance the welfare of football in the Federation. The President’s report, accounts and the SKNFA budget were accepted by the general membership and the meeting ended with a renewed commitment and encouragement from the SKNFA Member Clubs to support the executive in its thrust to improve the administration of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.