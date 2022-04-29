SKNCIC Stresses Importance of Promoting Positive Mental Health in the Workplace

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2022 (SKNIS): Positive mental health at work helps workers to cope with changing roles and responsibilities among other things. As such, the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) continues to stress the importance of mental health, a vital part of occupational safety and health (OSH) that is often overlooked.

“We definitely have a commitment to tackle mental health issues, work-related stress, harassment and all of those things. We definitely have a responsibility as firms and as a membership association to provide more access to the right type of support – psychosocial, you name it,” said Kevin Hope, Executive Director of the SKNCIC, during his appearance on Working for You on Wednesday, April 27.

Mr. Hope noted that within any organization, it is important for management and/or leaders to understand that they “don’t always get it right” hence one ought to exercise prudence, research, and rearrange staff and audience in advancing dialogue.

The Executive Director indicated that the institutions have a responsibility to create a safe and healthy working environment and to exercise a level of care.

“We have to become more of a caring firm, more of a caring society and it is my desire especially when we are having debates and forums like this and even when we engage with our members and the wider public to start to advocate or at least try to highlight the things that we are doing well, those positive case studies and try to promote more of it,” he said.”

According to https://www.who.int/, at a global policy level, WHO’s Global Plan of Action on Worker’s Health (2008-2017) and Mental Health Action Plan (2013-2030) outline relevant principles, objectives and implementation strategies to promote good mental health in the workplace.

These include addressing social determinants of mental health, such as living standards and working conditions; activities for prevention and promotion of health and mental health, including activities to reduce stigmatization and discrimination; and increasing access to evidence-based care through health service development, including access to occupational health services.