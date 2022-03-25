SKNBS Working With Regional Partners to Improve Quality Infrastructure in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2022 (SKNIS): On March 23, 2022, St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) held a virtual discussion with members of the national media on the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Project.

Science and Research Manager at St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, Dr. Marcus Natta highlighted the benefits of quality infrastructure in line with CARICOM’s Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) implementation of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Programme.

“Quality infrastructure offers consumers the confidence that the products and services they purchase are fit for their purpose. And so, if we have a good quality of infrastructure consumers will purchase with more confidence. Manufacturers and suppliers, the quality infrastructure helps to promote their use of international standards to ensure that their products and services meet state-of-the-art requirements. So, if your competitors are using an international standard and you are using a national standard then they are a notch above you. For regulators like us, it helps us to identify and specify the standards and conformity assessment processes they can use to ensure that public interest requirements, such as health, safety, and environment are being met,” said Dr. Natta.

Other benefits of quality infrastructure are that they provide for government a system for stimulating the economy, increasing the competitiveness of its industry on global markets, using resources efficiently, sharing technological know-how, tackling environmental and climate-related challenges, and fulfilling its responsibilities for public health and safety, including food security.

The SKNBS has established a technical committee for tourism and related services comprised of various stakeholders in this sector. This technical committee is responsible for the development and maintenance of national standards and technical regulations in the field of tourism and related services. To date, this technical committee has facilitated the adoption of SKNNS 006 – (ISO 13009) Tourism and Related Services Requirements and Recommendations for Beach Operations. This International Standard provides guidance for both beach operators and users regarding the delivery of sustainable management and planning, beach ownership, sustainable infrastructure and service provision needs, including beach safety, information and communication, cleaning and waste removal.