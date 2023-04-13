SKN Welcomes Home CARIFTA Team

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 12, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Wednesday afternoon the federation welcomed home the national team that participated in the 2023 CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas.

Cheers and applause erupted from the gathering as the St. Kitts Nevis CARIFTA team arrived at a welcome ceremony and press conference was held at the Kayan Jet Lounge at the RLB International Airport.

The team returned home with 3 medals, one gold for Akanye Samuel Francis, one silver for Jaylen Bennett and one bronze for De’Cheynelle Thomas. Sport and other government officials were on hand at the ceremony to congratulate the young athletes.

Acting President of the St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee Dennis Knight commended the team and encouraged them to keep excelling in upcoming events.

Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Hon. Isalean Phillip said they made the entire nation proud.

While highlighting the athletes’ achievements, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas promised to use his influence to further their development.

Following the press conference a motorcade was held through the streets of Basseterre to celebrate the accomplishments of Team SKN.

