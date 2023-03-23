SKN Participates In OAS VI Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas Celebration

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 20th March 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)—St. Kitts and Nevis is participating in the Organization of American States (OAS) celebration of VI Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas which is taking place from March 20th to 24th.

The week was launched on Monday, March 20th, with a ceremony at the OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, where Interim Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the OAS Sonia Boddie- Thompson recited her poem “Black is My Story”.

“Black is my story. Black is my story. From West Africa to St. Christopher, journeyed my forefathers in agony after many grueling, grueling, grueling weeks on the high seas. Tired and war begone, they came to the shores of Sugar City. Taken up to Pall Mall Square to know their destiny. Cargo from slaves to be sold to the bidder with the highest currency. Sold to estates like Belmont, Buckley’s and Estridge, father, mother and children separated off to live a life of slavery in bondage.”

The entire poem can be found on the OAS official twitter page.

VI Annual Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas is guided by the theme “Fighting slavery’s legacy of racism through transformative education in the Americas.”

According to the OAS, this year’s celebration will highlight the significance of transformative education in addressing historical injustices and promoting meaningful action towards equity and inclusion in the hemisphere.

-30-