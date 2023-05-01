SKN Observes World Day For Safety And Health At Work

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Friday St. Kitts and Nevis joined countries around the world to observe World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

This year the day is being observed under the theme “A Safe and Healthy Working Environment; A Fundamental Right”.

Minister of Employment and Labour, Hon. Marsha Henderson marked the occasion with a national address where she underscored the need for strong safety policies that ensure a safe working environment for all stakeholders.

She urged employers to make workplace safety a top priority.

“Employers, in short, the responsibility largely rests on your shoulders to provide a safe working environment for all. As such, our employees must be equipped with the necessary tools and training to safely discharge their duties. The environment must be reflective of adherence to safety guidelines. Any commitment to safety in the workspace is guaranteed to save lives and must therefore be a number one priority,” she said

She also reminded employees of their role in ensuring a safe workplace.

“Employees too must recognize that they too are responsible and should at all times ensure safe practices and display responsible behavior. Employees should follow all rules and guidelines, report work hazards in a timely manner, and work towards a safe environment for themselves and others within the workplace,” she said.

Minister Henderson spoke of the importance of all stakeholders collaborating to ensure workplace safety saying “Working together we can all ensure that our fundamental Right to safety in the workplace is guaranteed.”

