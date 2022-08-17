SKN Moves Walk Postponed

The Ministry of Health wishes to announce the postponement of the SKN Moves Health Walk slated for Saturday 13th August 2022. This postponement is due to the upcoming inauguration of the new government administration being held on the same day.

For those persons who registered for the walk, you may collect your SKN Moves Shirts at the Ministry of Health on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th August between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

The SKN Moves Health Walk will now be held on Caribbean Wellness Day, Saturday 10th September 2022.

The Ministry of Health would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by this postponement.