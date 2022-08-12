SKN Moves Health Walk

Below is the list of colours available. Businesses/Organizations may choose a single colour to represent their organization.

Dark grey-(Small-3xlarge)

Yellow- (Small-2xlarge)

Light grey- (Medium,large,xlarge)

Purple- (Medium,large,xlarge,2xlarge,3xlarge)

Red- (xsmall-2xlarge)

Peach- (Small-3xlarge)

Light blue/ baby blue- (xsmall, small, xlarge, 2xlarge, 3xlarge)

White- ( xsmall, small, 2xlarge, 3xlarge)

Black- (small-3xlarge)

Royal blue- (small-3xlarge)

If you do not wish to participate as a group please share the link below with your employees for individual registration.

https://forms.gle/33tKNbFpQK7bRtjF8

Thank you for your consideration and we look forward to your support as we endeavor to reduce the impact of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.