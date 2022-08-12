Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 12, 2022 (SKNIS) — In commemoration of the third anniversary of the SKN Moves initiative, SKN Moves will host its 3rd annual SKN Moves Health Walk on Saturday 13th August 2022 commencing at Caribbean Cinemas at 5:30 a.m.
To participate in the SKN Moves Health Walk, businesses/organizations may complete the T-Shirt requisition form attached to purchase SKN Moves Shirts as a group. Please submit the form to the Health Promotion Unit by email, at [email protected]
or [email protected]
. Please note that the deadline for submitting the form is today, Tuesday 9th August 2022.
This is to ensure that the shirts are printed and available for pickup before the walk.
Below is the list of colours available. Businesses/Organizations may choose a single colour to represent their organization.
Dark grey-(Small-3xlarge)
Yellow- (Small-2xlarge)
Light grey- (Medium,large,xlarge)
Purple- (Medium,large,xlarge,2xlarge,3xlarge)
Red- (xsmall-2xlarge)
Peach- (Small-3xlarge)
Light blue/ baby blue- (xsmall, small, xlarge, 2xlarge, 3xlarge)
White- ( xsmall, small, 2xlarge, 3xlarge)
Black- (small-3xlarge)
Royal blue- (small-3xlarge)
If you do not wish to participate as a group please share the link below with your employees for individual registration. Shirts will be available for individual pickup on Thursday 11th August at the Ministry of Health.
https://forms.gle/33tKNbFpQK7bRtjF8
Thank you for your consideration and we look forward to your support as we endeavor to reduce the impact of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
