To participate in the SKN Moves Health Walk, businesses/organizations may complete the T-Shirt requisition form attached to purchase SKN Moves Shirts as a group. Please submit the form to the Health Promotion Unit by email, at [email protected] or [email protected] This is to ensure that the shirts are printed and available for pickup before the walk.

Below is the list of colours available. Businesses/Organizations may choose a single colour to represent their organization.