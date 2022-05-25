SKN Lupus Hope Foundation Remembrance Service

The SKN Lupus Hope Foundation is inviting the general public to a remembrance gathering dubbed “The Flight of The Butterflies”. Join us and local artists as we remember and celebrate the lives of those butterflies or Lupus Warriors who have gained their heavenly wings and now can fly free of pain.

This event takes place on Saturday 28th May 2022 at 6 pm at the Zion Moravian Church, Basseterre.

Anyone who has lost a loved one due to Lupus and you will like to be added to the celebration to share their memories feel free to contact us at 660-8673 or 662-5477.”