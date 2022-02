The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Day four of the OECS/ECCB Netball series, on Wednesday, proceeded with all scheduled games being played.

St. Kitts –Nevis lost to St. Lucia, despite the best efforts of the federation team.

The final scores were:

St. Lucia 42 SKN 20

In other matches played:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 47 Antigua and Barbuda 33

Barbados 48 Antigua and Barbuda 31

Barbados 66 Dominica 27