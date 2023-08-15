SKN Chamber Condemns Recent Spate of Robberies

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) has issued a statement saying is alarmed by the spate of robberies that took place over the last week, culminating with those at the Rams Supermarkets at Camps and at Bird Rock on Saturday, August 12.

The Chamber said it strongly condemns such criminal actions and encourages community cooperation to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to the statement, representatives of the Chamber met with and with Police High Command on Monday to discuss initiatives by both parties to strengthen the efforts to prevent such crimes.

Both parties have pledged to form a closer working relationship to look at and ways to mitigate the spread and impact of crime in our communities.

The Chamber is also calling upon the general public to come forward with any information that may aid law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend those responsible for these acts.

The statement said “Cooperation from the community is crucial in ensuring that these criminals are swiftly brought to justice and reducing the incidence of such criminal activity. The Chamber believes that swift action and the full cooperation of the public will help to maintain the peace and prosperity of St. Kitts and Nevis.”