Statement by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the Killing of Haiti's President - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Wed Jul 7 , 2021
It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the extremely sad news of the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, Mr. Jovenel Moïse. I also understand that the First Lady was also seriously injured in the attack and is now receiving medical treatment at a […]

