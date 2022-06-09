SKN At Summit of the Americas

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 9, 2022 (SKNIS) — St. Kitts and Nevis is being represented at the 9th Summit of the Americas currently underway in Los Angeles.

The federation is being represented by the St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the United States of America Her Excellency Dr.Thelma-Phillip Browne and Counselor at the permanent mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the OAS Sonia Boddie Thompson.

The Summit is being hosted by US President Joe Biden and the aim is to bring together leaders from the countries of North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean.

According to its website The Summit, and its stakeholder forums, promote cooperation towards region-wide, inclusive economic growth and prosperity based on our shared respect for democracy, fundamental freedoms, the dignity of labor, and free enterprise.

The summit is being held under the theme “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future”.

Among topics on the agenda are improving medical supply chains, addressing hunger and food shortages, and a climate and energy partnership with the Caribbean

The summit ends on June 10.