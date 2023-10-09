SKN and ROC Taiwan Celebrate At National Day Event

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 10 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):Government officials and other invited guests came together at the Marriott Resort on Monday night with representatives of the Republic of China Taiwan to celebrate that country’s 112th National Day.

The event included a ceremony to celebrate the event featuring a presentation by Resident Ambassador from the Republic of China Taiwan, His Excellency Michael Lin who spoke on the numerous areas of partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

“We have collaborated on a wide range of initiatives in comprehensive food security, health care, education, ICT, women’s empowerment, climate resilience, and the sustainable development,” he said. “This collaboration has not only benefited our people, but also still as a statement to our unwavering commitment to one another.”

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew shared a similar sentiment describing Taiwan as not only a friend but a valuable partner in national development.

“This profound friendship has flourished over the years, rooted in shared values,respect for the rule of law, democracy, and human rights,” he said. “Taiwan has not only been a friend, but a reliable partner, on various fronts. Taiwan has played a pivotal role in the inception and advancement of renewable energy projects in St. Kitts and Nevis. These initiatives are at the forefront of harnessing clean energy sources, effectively reducing our carbon footprint and fortifying our efforts to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.”

The Prime Minister noted that the country will maintain its pledge to support the call for Taiwan’s inclusion in international bodies.

“We demonstrated this commitment in April this year by moving a resolution in our national assembly in support of Taiwan’s right for inclusion on the international stage,” he said. “A resolution that was unanimously adopted. And this means both the government side and the opposition side were united on this resolution.”

The event also included presentation of awards to winners of the Mandarin speaking and singing competitions as well as winners of the SKN-TW40 Commemorative Stamp Competition and the presentation of the contestants Sugar Mas 52 Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant.