SKN Agriculture Minister Attends Virtual Swearing-In Of IICA Director-General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2021 (Media & Communication Unit ) — Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Alexis Jeffers joined several Ministers of Agriculture, senior officials, and dignitaries from across the Caribbean, Latin America, and African States to witness Dr. Manuel Otero assume office as Director-General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for the 2022 – 2026 period.

During the ceremony held on January 17, Minister Jeffers, who was a specially invited guest congratulated Dr. Otero, a well-known Veterinarian from Argentina as he was sworn in to serve his second consecutive term as head of the specialist agency.

As the round-table-styled meeting wrapped up, an unprecedented dialogue with several representatives from countries in Africa, on agricultural and rural development issues progressed.

Bahamas’ Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the Honourable Clay Sweeting; Minister of Agriculture of Guyana, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labor of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saboto Caesar; Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico, Víctor Villalobos; Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Julián Domínguez; Chair of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IABA), Tereza Cristina and many other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

The meeting was held virtually from IICA Headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica.