Skillibeng, Shenseea & Popcaan Confirmed For Wireless Festival

Skillibeng, Shenseea, and Popcaan are expected to bring some Jamaican flavor to one of the UK’s top urban music festivals this summer.

Britain’s Wireless Festival 2022 will feature some of the biggest names from a range of genres- from Dancehall to Hip-Hop and Afrobeat. The event organizers on Monday (February 28) announced the full lineup. While music lovers were already aware that Tyler the Creator, Cardi B, and J. Cole were listed to headline the festival, the names of some crowd favorites were added to the list.

With the three Jamaican superstars, Polo G, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Roddy Rich, Baby Keem, and Playboi Carti will be performing at the event.

The British festival is set to take place across three locations; Crystal Palace Park from July 1 to 3, Finsbury Park from July 8 to 10, and Birmingham, also from July 8 to 10.

While it is not disclosed what days or locations the Jamaican stars will be hitting the stage, fans are expecting the trio to bring the roof down and represent Jamaica well with their unique talents.

Skillibeng has been steadily climbing the ladder on the international scene, especially since the release of his hit single, “Crocodile Teeth,” in 2020. Last year, Nicki Minaj was one of the stars who jumped on the track for a remix. The song was featured on her mixtape, “Beam Me Up Scotty.”

Meanwhile, Shenseea has found her way into the hearts of many international music lovers quite quickly, an advantage considering her dream to transition into the pop genre. The singer, having signed to Wassim “Sal” Slaiby last year, has been leaving footprints on the international music scene, with two of her latest tracks, “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “R U That” featuring 21 Savage making rounds. The singer was also featured on Kanye West’s “Donda” album and has been spending time with the rapper and his crew.

Shenseea is getting ready to release her debut album, ALPHA, on March 11.

Popcaan, often referred to as the Ambassador for Dancehall, is continuing to make strides and, at the same time, has been living his best life with trips around the globe.

With the three artistes bringing their individual performances and music styles, Jamaica is expected to be well represented.

The Wireless Festival is an annual rap music showcase. Other names on the roster include Megan Thee Stallion, 6Lack, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, City Girls, Doja Cat, Givéon, Gunna, Lil Baby, Kali Uchis, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more.