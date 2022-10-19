Skeng and Tommy Lee Sparta’s “Protocol Pt. 2” Hit 1 Million Views In Days

Skeng and Tommy Lee Sparta’s new collab “Protocol Pt. 2” hit one million views days after the video release.

The following up single is proving to be just as popular as the original “Protocol,” which was released in November last year and has since clocked 41 million views on YouTube on Skeng’s official channel. This means that the official numbers are even more with the audio for the song posted elsewhere on the platform.

Skeng teased the song’s release last month when he shared a clip of himself getting a giant Sparta tattoo on his shoulder, a homage to the incarcerated deejay. “Protocol Pt. 2” was jointly produced by Dre Swade Production and Boss Lady Muzik; the later is Tommy Lee Sparta’s manager. The Mobay deejay made a few cameos in the music video courtesy of some previously recorded clips.

“A No Joke Thing, We No Grow So / Kill The Witness Before Them Reach A Courthouse / When The Push Out / You Alone Dirt / Kart?l Will Tell Yuh / How We Dweet A Portmore,” Tommy Lee deejays.

Skeng is currently one of the most popular new artists in dancehall, thanks to his edgy lyrics and dark visuals. He is not afraid to push the boundaries of gritty and authentic dancehall despite a recent ban on violent music by the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for possession of an illegal firearm. Despite his physical absence, his music remains popular among young fans of the genre.

Since its released on Saturday, October 15, “Protocol Pt. 2,” surpassed a million cumulative views on YouTube. Watch the video below.