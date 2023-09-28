SKELEC Responding To Emergency Outages Islandwide

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) has been responding to emergency outages across the island during the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe on Tuesday.

According to information on the company’s facebook page the outages occurred at Heron Street in Bird Rock, Phillips Village, Frigate Bay Strip, from Bourryeau to Dieppe Bay, Conyers to St. Paul’s, Cayon to Lodge, Lime Kiln to Bayview, Fortlands, and in Cedar Grove.

Throughout the day emergency crews have been deployed to various sites to restore power as quickly as possible as well as address reports of downed power lines.

SKELEC is advising persons to visit their website sklec.kn or their Facebook page for the latest information about power outages.